United States Vice President JD Vance fumbled with a trophy belonging to the Ohio State University NCAA Champions Football team on Monday (April 14) as he dropped it during a White House visit. President Donald Trump hosted the champion team after the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 to secure the national title on January 20.

Advertisment

After Trump praised every player and their accomplishments, he then gave the podium to Vance, who graduated from Ohio State and was the senator from the Buckeye state before assuming the office of Vice President, but something weird happened.

Also read: Trump says ‘car companies need time, looking to help some’; auto stocks rise

The video showed the exact moment he dropped the trophy. Later, the vice president tried to explain what exactly happened as he wrote on X, "I didn't want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it."

Advertisment

As per the video, it seems like he didn't realise that the top of the trophy is detachable from its base because Vance lost his grip on the two pieces after a struggle.

OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson, who was standing just behind Vance, grabbed the football-shaped top of the trophy, but the base fell to the ground and rolled away from him.

He eventually posed with the team and trophy after he picked it up and with help from Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Advertisment

Also read:Key takeaway from Trump, Bukele meet? Maryland dad Armando Garcia ‘mistakenly’ deported to El Salvador won’t be returning

Watch it here:

Ohio State’s championship trophy breaks in two after JD Vance picks it up during White House celebration.pic.twitter.com/slr2NGMbwt — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025

I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it https://t.co/rS3Vw3BdO6 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 14, 2025

Also read: ‘The Trump Effect in action’: Nvidia to manufacture AI chips in US as Trump plans to announce ‘semiconductor tariffs’

Vance to visit Italy

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will host Vance in Rome on April 18, a day after she visits Trump in Washington, her office said on Sunday. After that, Vance is expected to pay a visit to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also read: ‘Putin started it, Biden blew it, Zelensky's incompetent’: Trump blames 'three people' for millions of deaths in Ukraine war

The meetings come as Trump's slew of tariffs, which he has since paused, has caused chaos across the world's stock markets while leaving the United States' traditional allies scrambling for answers.