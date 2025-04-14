President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office on Monday that he is looking to help some of the car companies as they need a ‘little bit of time’ to move their production to the US.

“I’m looking for something to help some of the car companies, where they’re switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico, and other places, and they need a little bit of time, because they’re going to make them here,” Trump said.

“But they need a little bit of time, so I’m talking about things like that.”

Shares of automakers jumped during midday trading Monday following Trump’s statement on extending help to car companies.

‘Will deport as many as possible’

Trump further said that he will deport as many “dangerous” undocumented immigrants as possible to El Salvador while urging President Nayib Bukele to build more mega-prisons.

Asked about how many people he plans to deport to El Salvador, he replied, “As many as possible.”

He says the US has millions of people who should not be in the country, who he calls “dangerous”.

“I just asked the president—you know it’s this massive complex that he built, jail complex. I said, ‘Can you build some more of them please?’ As many as we can get out of our country that we allowed in here by incompetent Joe Biden, through open borders,” Trump said during the meeting with Bukele in Oval Office.

He also said that the Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador won’t be brought back to the US, despite a Supreme Court ruling that the Trump administration must “facilitate” his return.

Trump further said that he is open to deporting US citizens who are considered violent criminals.

“If it’s a homegrown criminal, I have no problem,” he said, adding that Attorney General Pam Bondi is studying the laws “right now” in this regard.

‘Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon’

Replying to a question about Iran, who the US has been having talks with recently over its nuclear programme, Trump said, “Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

“They gotta go fast. If we have to do something very harsh, we’ll do it,” he said, adding, “A US response could include a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.”

He also describes Iran as “stone-cold broke”.

On Sunday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that there were no exceptions made to his tariff announcements, adding that ‘nobody’ will see an exemption in his widening trade war. The message came after some electronics were excluded from his administration’s 145% import levies on goods from China.