US Vice President JD Vance was trolled on April 18 for extending Good Friday wishes as netizens called him out for having a Hindu wife. Taking to the social media platform X, Vance wrote, "I’m grateful every day for this job, but particularly today, where my official duties have brought me to Rome on Good Friday. I had a great meeting with Prime Minister Meloni and her team, and will head to church soon with my family in this beautiful city."

"I wish all Christians all over the world, but particularly those back home in the US, a blessed Good Friday. He died so that we might live," Vance added in his post.

'Your wife is Hindu'

Vance's Good Friday post gained momentum online as netizens started thrashing him for being a "fake Christian as his wife is Hindu.

"Your wife is Hindu," one of the X users comments on the post.

One user shared the wedding photo of JD Vance and Indian-origin Usha Vance with a caption, "Your based Christian VP."

Meanwhile, one wrote, "Says the fake Christian who doesn’t care about the Bible or the Constitution. You’d deport Jesus if you could."

"fake words from a fake Christian," one wrote.

'Normalising Indian hate'

This is not the first time Usha Vance has been targeted for her faith and Indian identity. Recently, she was seen talking about a normalised Indian hate in America as she said, "Do I think it's great when people talk about 'normalising Indian hate' or something like that? Absolutely not. I think it's terrible."

"I think it's our relationship to this information that is potentially new," the US second lady said in an interview with The Free Press.