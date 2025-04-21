US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India with wife Usha and their three kids. While JD and Usha were seen in formal attire, the kids were seen wearing traditional Indian attire. Both sons of Vance were wearing Kurta and Pyjama (an Indian attire), and his little daughter was seen wearing a blue dress inspired by Indian ethnic design.

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, at Palam airport.



Vice President JD Vance is on his first official visit to India and will meet PM Modi later today.

The outfit details

JD Vance was seen wearing his usual navy blue tuxedo with a red tie, maybe to match Usha Vance's bright long red dress. The US First Lady was seen wearing a white blazer on top of her dress when the couple landed at the Palam Airport in Delhi on Monday (April 21).

What grabbed attention was Vance's kids. All three kids of the US VP were seen in traditional Indian outfits. Both his sons, Ewan and Vivek, were wearing yellow and light blue kurtas while their little daughter Mirabel was the star of the show, wearing a blue long dress and exiting the plane last. Vance, being a girl's dad, went all the way up the stairs to pick up his daughter and introduce her to the people present there.

The couple was seen holding hands with their kids while greeting the officials and media present there. The Vance family was welcomed at the airport with a traditional Indian folk dance, which the family seemed to enjoy. Vance was seen holding hands with his daughter and later picking her up.