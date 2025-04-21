Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance on Monday (Apr 21) welcomed "significant progress" in negotiations for a comprehensive India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, with a focus on mutual welfare and economic cooperation.

Vice President Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance, their children, and senior US officials, is on a four-day official visit to India—his first since taking office. He is also scheduled to visit Jaipur and Agra.

Towards a mutually beneficial trade agreement

Meeting in New Delhi, the two leaders reviewed key areas of bilateral partnership, including energy, defence, and strategic technologies. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, emphasising dialogue and diplomacy as the path forward.