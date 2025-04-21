The US is either slapping tariffs or deporting people; this has been a major agenda for Trump 2.0. The administration has been certain about deporting all immigrants, and in the quest to do that, it was earlier reported that an erroneous deportation took place. Kilmer Abrego-Garcia, a Maryland resident, was deported to El Salvador, after which a senator visited him on Friday (Apr 18) looking for ways to bring him back. And now, Trump says Abrego-Garcia is not 'innocent'.

WATCH | Maryland Senator Van Hollen meets Kilmar Ábrego García in El Salvador

The president took to Truth Social, he wrote, "Radical lunatic democrats and their comrades in the fake news media are falsely making Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia out to be a very sweet and innocent person, which is a total, blatant, and dangerous lie."

He added, "Garcia has been found by two separate courts to be a member of the violent, killer gang MS-13, was in our country illegally, and is under a deportation order. It is despicable and unAmerican for liberals and the mainstream media to hate our country so much, and be obsessed with protecting criminals, instead of working to keep our border, streets, and families safe. Those lying to the American people on behalf of violent criminals have to be held responsible by the agencies and the courts. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Also read: El Salvador's Garcia 'healthy' in first photo after 'mistaken' deportation by Trump. Here's the curious case of the Maryland man

Why did the deportation take place?

Abrego-Garcia was deported in one of the three high-profile deportation flights to El Salvador in March. The administration said he was a member of the MS-13 gang, which is an international criminal group. In contrast, the judge, in his ruling, prohibited his removal from his home country.

Abrego-Garcia's lawyers have demanded his return to the United States. A complaint filed by his family mentions that his 5-year-old son and wife are both US citizens residing in Maryland. It also noted that he was driving with his son seated in the backseat when ICE officers stopped his car and handcuffed him.

However, the Trump administration refrained from bringing him back from El Salvador, saying they did not have the legal authority to expedite the process of return.