Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported during a crackdown on illegal immigrants by Donald Trump, was seen "healthy" and enjoying margaritas with Senator Chris Van Hollen in a recent photo shared by the El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. The photo has fueled the ongoing storm around his health and deportation.

Nayib took to the social media platform X and shared the photo, stating that Garcia will not be released.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the 'death camps” & “torture", now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” the Salvadorian president wrote.

"Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honour of staying in El Salvador’s custody," the president added.

'No basis to send him back'

This was the first ever picture of Garcia since his "mistaken" deportation and arrest in Prince George's County last month.

Although the Trump administration has called Garcia's deportation a mistake and the US apex court has ordered officials to facilitate his return, the El Salvador president said his government has no basis to send the 29-year-old back.

The Trump administration had claimed that Garcia was allegedly involved with the MS-13 gang and had used to physically assault his wife.

'Main goal of this trip was...'

Meanwhile, Maryland Sen Van Hollen confirmed that he met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Sharing the photo of the meeting on X, Hollen wrote,

“I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

