JD Vance visits India with wife Usha and kids: A glipmse of first day

Ashwini Vaishaw welcomes JD Vance
A very warm welcome to VP JD Vance, Mrs. Usha Vance, & the U.S. delegation to India Received by Minister of Railways and I&B AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport.
Guard of Honour given to US Vice President
Guard of Honour presented to JD Vance
Vice President JD vance visits Akshardham with family
The U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance & their children visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi—their first stop in India—experiencing its majestic art, architecture & timeless values of faith, family & harmony.
US Vice President JD Vance was seen with his son inside Akshardham Temple.
US President JD Vance was seen with his wife Usha Vance inside Akshardham temple.
US Vice President JD Vance kids wear traditional while visiting Akshardham temple.