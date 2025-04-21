Advertisment
JD Vance visits India with wife Usha and kids: A glipmse of first day

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance recently visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi, India, immersing himself in the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the site.

Authored by: Wion Web Desk
jd vance
JD Vance welcomed by Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw
1/8

Ashwini Vaishaw welcomes JD Vance

A very warm welcome to VP JD Vance, Mrs. Usha Vance, & the U.S. delegation to India Received by Minister of Railways and I&B AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport.

jd vance
2/8

JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance with children were welcomed by Railway Minister.

jd vance
US Vice President JD Vance receives Guard of Honour on arrival in India
3/8

Guard of Honour given to US Vice President

On arrival of Vice President of US JD Vance receives Guard of Honour.

jd vance
JD Vance reciveing Guard of Honour
4/8

Guard of Honour presented to JD Vance

US Vice President Recives Guard of Honour at his arrival in India.

jd vance
Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance & their children
5/8

Vice President JD vance visits Akshardham with family

The U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance & their children visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi—their first stop in India—experiencing its majestic art, architecture & timeless values of faith, family & harmony.

jd vance
Vice President JD Vance with son
6/8

JD Vance spotted with his son

US Vice President JD Vance was seen with his son inside Akshardham Temple.

jd vance
JD Vance with his wife Usha Vance
7/8

JD Vance accompanied by Usha Vance

US President JD Vance was seen with his wife Usha Vance inside Akshardham temple.

jd vance
JD Vance kids seen wearing traditionals
8/8

JD Vance kids wears traditionals

US Vice President JD Vance kids wear traditional while visiting Akshardham temple.

visit india JD Vance
