US Vice President JD Vance, on Tuesday (Apr 22), embarked on a cultural visit to Jaipur along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children.

This morning, the family reached Amber Fort from Rambagh Palace, where they are staying.

They received a vibrant welcome at the fort and were greeted with a traditional Rajasthani dance performance and elegantly decorated elephants, Chanda and Pushpa.

The elephants welcomed the Vance family with a special salute. They were especially trained at Hathi Gaon for the welcome ceremony.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children at Jaipur's Amber Fort. pic.twitter.com/COCRhmzizo — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

'An honour to welcome JD Vance,' says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that it was an honour to welcome the US Vice President, along with his family, to Amer Fort.

"It was an honour to welcome the Vice President of the USA, Mr. JD Vance, along with his family, to the historic Amer Fort in Jaipur today," Sharma wrote in a post on X.

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumar welcomed Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children at Jaipur's Amber Fort. pic.twitter.com/gkSRN58f3d — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

During their day-long visit, they are expected to explore popular landmarks such as Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar, and hold meetings with prominent dignitaries, including the Chief Minister and Governor of Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children at Jaipur's Amber Fort. pic.twitter.com/1bdZtGzYgD — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance visits Akshardham Temple with family

The Vance family visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi shortly after arriving in the national capital on Monday (Apr 21).

Akshardham temple spokesperson, Radhika Shukla, said that the US Vice President spent 55 minutes exploring the temple and appreciated the intricate carvings. He then offered prayers for world peace.

"The whole family was here for around 55 minutes. Their experience of one hour inside was unforgettable. After the welcome, they started with the Charanarvind of Lord Swaminarayan. Moving ahead, they visited Bharat Upvan. They liked the garden very much. Going further, they visited Gajendra Peeth. They were very overwhelmed by the carvings. Then they went upstairs and, after having a darshan of the idol of Lord Swaminarayan in the sanctum sanctorum, they prayed for world peace," Shukla said.

Ahead of their visit, the Akshardham Temple spokesperson said, "The Vice President and the Second Lady are coming for the Darshan at Akshardham Temple. She has Indian roots... They are coming here directly from the airport... They will first have the darshan of the replica of Lord Swaminarayan and then they will see the architecture of the temple..."

Vance, on Monday (Apr 21), arrived in Delhi for his first official visit to India.

Upon his arrival at the Palam airport, he received a ceremonial Guard of Honour.