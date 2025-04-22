After a deadly terror attack in the popular tourist area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir, a heart-wrenching video has gone viral, in which a terrified woman is seen pleading for her husband to be rescued.

"Please save my husband, please," she was heard saying in the video.

The man recording the video was heard saying to reassure her while trying to get more information about the situation.

"He (the gunman) said he was not a Muslim and shot him," she said.

Islamic Terrorists asked the name of her husband.



He was Hindu so they shot him.



Terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.



12 injured, 1 dead in attack.



Remember, secular Hindus, you are just Kafir for them. That's it.



pic.twitter.com/ybuSMXwPw2 — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) April 22, 2025

Two to three militants opened fire on a group of tourists at Baisaran on Tuesday (April 22), a scenic off-road meadow in Pahalgam.

According to AFP, at least 24 people have died, while more than 20 are injured. The death count is, however, expected to rise, as several tourists were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries.

The terrifying videos of several women are making rounds on social media, in which she is seen pleading for help.

"We were having a snack when a man came and shot my husband," one of the women said, as another, with blood splattered on her face, looked helplessly at the man recording the video.

Meanwhile, two men were seen lying on the ground, while blood splattered on their faces.

Reportedly, the Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot called The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the incident.

The terrorists targeted a group of people, including women and elderly individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing that those responsible for the “heinous act will be brought to justice.” He also said that their “evil agenda will never succeed.”

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the assault as unprecedented in recent times. “Needless to say this attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” he said.

