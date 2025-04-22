A firing incident has been reported in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam tourist resort in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. According to top Police official, four tourists have been injured in the gunfire, However there has been no official confirmation yet.

The firing incident took place on the upper meadow of the Baisaran area which has huge number or tourists and local visitors. According to sources All the injured have been shifted to a local hospital in Pahalgam area.

Meanwhile teams of Police, Indian army and Paramilitary force have rushed to the spot. The official confirmation of the incident is yet to be done by security forces.