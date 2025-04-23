India is mourning the deaths of its people in the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley. Pahalgam, known as one of the most picturesque tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed one of the most horrific terror attacks in the valley in years. From the valley of paradise to the valley of terror, this attack on the peaceful valley is an attempt to target the co-existence of communities as well as the local economy, especially during the Amarnath Yatra.

An attempt to kill Pahalgam?

A town in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, Pahalgam serves as a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra while its stunning natural landscapes, including the Lidder River, forests, and meadows, serve as top shooting spots for filmmakers. Its strategic location combined with scenic views makes the Amarnath Yatra an experience for a lifetime for the devotees. The tranquility of the place makes it a favourite spot for nature lovers and pilgrims alike. Pahalgam has been in the news - sometimes for its beauty as seen in Bollywood movies like "Raazi," "Highway," "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and sometimes for setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity. The place offers accommodation, medical and transportation facilities to those undertaking the tedious trek of the Amarnath. That is when we also hear stories of communal harmony from Pahalgam.

However, on April 22, news coming out of Pahalgam was dreadful, to say the least. At least 27 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley. While Anantnag in South Kashmir has time and again been the target of terrorists, Pahalgam has largely been peaceful with co-existence between communities being the core of the valley. This attack shook the core.

As per the 2011 census, 80 per cent of the population in Pahalgam are Muslims while Hindus comprises approximately 17 per cent, with approximately 1.38 per cent of Sikhs also present in the valet. In 2024, as per a report in The Hindu, 20,000 Muslim workers, including 7,000 pony owners offered services during the Amarnath Yatra. Additionally, after years of militancy, curfewed nights, Article 370’s abrogation and the Covid-19 lockdowns, the tourism sector finally started booming in Kashmir. In 2023, a record-breaking 2.1 crore tourists visited the Union Territory and in 2024, the number reached up to 2.36 crore, according to an ET report. Pahalgam has also been an economic pillar with local businesses thriving because of the tourists influx.

With tourists fleeing and around 90 per cent cancelling their upcoming tours, the backbone of local business already looks fractured. Some have also blamed a few locals for conniving with the terrorists, thus sowing seeds of doubt and distrust. The indomitable spirit of Pahalgam stands shaken at this gory hour of horror.

India's reaction after Pahalgam terror attack

The Cabinet committee meeting on security is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Sauri Arabia trip and returned to the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Pahalgam on Tuesday evening and met the families of the victims today. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned the perpretators and said that India will not only get those behind the attack but also those funtioning and plotting behind the curtains. He has vowed for a "loud and clear response soon."

