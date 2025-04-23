As the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir shook the whole nation, there was one pony ride operator who shockingly showed courage and tried to snatch the rifle from one of the terrorists.

The tourists were trying to escape the place as terrorists started shooting at them in Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22).

Syed Adil Hussain Shah ferried tourists on his horse from the car parking to the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam that is accessible only by foot.

He tried to protect the tourists which he brought to the spot. However, he was shot dead during his attempt to fight one of the terrorists.

Pahalgam Ponywallah Bravely Tried To Snatch Terrorist's Rifle, Was Shot Dead https://t.co/R6YB6WaPa8 — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) April 23, 2025

Shah was the only local killed in the attack. Reportedly, the terrorists were choosing their targets after asking them about their religion and making them recite an Islamic verse and then killing 26 people.

Notably, Shah was the only breadwinner of the family, which includes his elderly parents, wife and children.

His inconsolable mother wept at the loss of her son and was also worried about the family's future.

The family has now appealed for justice.

Shah's father Syed Haider Shah told ANI, "My son went to Pahalgam yesterday to work, and around 3 pm, we heard about the attack. We called him, but his phone was switched off. Later, at 4.40 pm, his phone turned on, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station, and that's when we learned that he had been shot in the attack. Whoever is responsible must face the consequences."

At least 27 people, mostly tourists, were killed when suspected militants opened fire in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, police said on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that he has called an all-party meeting tomorrow afternoon.

"In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam I’ve called an all party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent out letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable members of parliament from J&K & the leader of opposition in the J&K assembly," Omar Abdullah wrote in an X post.

