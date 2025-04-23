The Pahalgam shooting has claimed at least 27 lives. These were happy, smiling faces enjoying the pristine beauty of the valley, until tragedy struck. A group of armed men opened fire indiscriminately, causing heavy loss.

One among the victims killed in the dastardly attack was Manish Ranjan an Intelligence Bureau officer. He was posted in Hyderabad and was on a vacation with his family.

Ranjan, who hails from Bihar was killed in front of his wife and children. The officer had served in the ministerial section of the Bureau's Hyderabad office.

Condemning the attack, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir."

He added, "I condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest terms. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Pahalgam terror attack:

Kashmir's Pahalgam witnessed a deadly attack on tourists on Tuesday (Apr 22) that claimed at least 27 lives. The scenic location is popular among tourists for its lush green meadows and serenity. While enjoying their vacation, tourists suddenly heard rounds of gunshots and the armed men held many at gunpoint and shot at close range.

The attack is said to have been orchestrated and planned by The Resistance Front, which is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Condemning the incident, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said, "This is Pulwama 2 moment of India. This was a Hamas-style attack on 7 October on Israel."