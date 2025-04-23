Kashmir's Pahalgam saw the deadliest attack in recent times that claimed at least 27 lives. The valley, known for its untouched beauty, is now haunting the tourists who had come to absorb the serenity of lush green meadows and fortifying mountains.

Amid cries for help and mourning the loss of loved ones, an eerie silence has engulfed the air. But the locals have decided not to let this pass. Many in Doda and other neighbouring locations in the Kashmir valley have taken to the streets to protest against the dastardly attacks by terrorists.

'Shoot the traitors', 'We will not accept the killings of Hindus', locals have been sloganeering and holding placards denouncing the act of violence.

Alleged attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Indian media opens cannons of accusations against Pakistan even before the investigation, is this really journalism or an organized propaganda campaign? #PahalgamAttack pic.twitter.com/QjMjXUabCK — JahanZaib (@JahanZaibb_) April 22, 2025

Such violence and killing of tourists has not occurred in years. Where the valley was opening up for more tourism, this has set in apprehensions and doubt in the minds of people again. It's fear that has set in.

People gathered in historic Lal Chowk to protest the killings in the #PahalgamAttack.



A complete shutdown is underway across Jammu & Kashmir, with demonstrations reported in several other areas as well. pic.twitter.com/2VgZDguiCi — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) April 23, 2025

Kashmiri influencers have taken to social media to cal out the 'unforgivable, brutal and inhumane' act of violence. They ask 'Kashmir was a piece of heaven on Earth, no?'

The page 'The Random Lifafa', posted, "A man was asked to come out of his tent and recite an Islamic verse. When he couldn't, he was shot thrice. A woman said terrorists first asked the name before shooting down the victims. And when they bombed other people's houses, we protested but not enough, we opposed them but not enough. And where has it led us?"

Further read, "What happened is Pahalgam to the innocent tourists is not w. No cause, no grievance, nothing can justify this. These people who have caused so much grief, so much rage, deserve no mercy. All I can feel today is helplessness. My thoughts and prayers are with the parents who had to bury their kids and the kids who will have to grow up without parents."

Another photographer, who shows raw Kashmir to his followers 'Kashmir Through My Lens' wrote, "I write this with a heavy heart, as someone who has grown up in the valley of snow-capped peaks, apple orchards, and saffron fields—a place the world calls Paradise on Earth. But today, my paradise feels wounded. Once again, the peace we pray for has been shattered by senseless violence—this time, against innocent tourists who came here not with hatred, but with curiosity, love, and wonder."

He added, "To those who were harmed, to their families, and to everyone who now fears setting foot in my homeland—I am sorry. Deeply, unbearably sorry."

"These attacks are not who we are. We are hospitality. We are warmth. We are resilience. And we are grieving. Whoever raised their hand against you raised it against the soul of Kashmir. We weep with you, and for what has been lost. We will keep fighting—for peace, for love, for you to return," further emphasising.

This was a note from a 'Kashmiri who still believes in healing.'