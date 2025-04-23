Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (Apr 23) issued a warning to the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting India's 'zero tolerance' approach against terrorism and hinting at a possible strike by India. He said that "those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear." He chaired a key meet with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwiwedi and Navy chief Dinesh Tripathi over the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed at least 27 people, mostly tourists. Singh said that India will not stop "at those who carried out this attack" but will also reach those who are "sitting behind the curtains and plotting these attacks."

'We will not stop at those who carried out this attack'

"I reiterate India’s firm resolve that we have a zero tolerance policy against terrorism. Every single citizen of India stands united against this cowardly act. I assure my fellow countrymen that, in light of this incident, the Government of India will take every necessary and appropriate step and we will not stop at those who carried out this attack. We will also reach those who are sitting behind the curtains and conspiring to commit such nefarious acts on Indian soil," Singh said.

His remark comes after the Resistance Force (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) took responsibility for the attack. However, Pakistan, in its first response, said that they had "nothing to do" with the attack but did not condemn the attack either. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, "Pakistan has no link with the Pagalgam terror attack," claiming that it was a reaction by those who opposed the Indian government, citing unrest in regions like Nagaland, Kashmir, and Manipur. Another statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, devoid of any condemnation, said, "We are concerned about the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in the Anantnag district [propaganda terminology]. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery".

At least 27 people were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran valley on Tuesday (Apr 22). The country is mourning the deaths of innocent people as the administration has beefed up security in the Kashmir valley and other metro cities across the country. The Cabinet committee will hold a meeting this evening after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held security review meetings after arriving in India from Saudi Arabia. Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to Pahalgam on Tuesday evening and met the families of the victims today.