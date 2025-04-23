After the terrorist attack that killed at least 27 people in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K ) Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 23), tourists have been jostling to leave popular destinations like Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Srinagar for their homes. This has caused airfares for some flights out of the Kashmir to skyrocket, prompting outrage on social media.

Advertisment

Searches on the websites of airline operators either show hiked up prices or say tickets have been sold out. This is being attributed to heavy demand. Anyone booking a flight today would come across messages like "all flights are too close to departure," "sold out," or "unfortunately, there are no flights available."

For instance, the fare for a SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi on April 24 is costing Rs 28,879 on travel app Goibibo. While the price of the ticket almost ten days later is way less at Rs 10,000.

DGCA advisory

Advertisment

However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken note of it and issued an advisory to airlines on April 23

“In the aftermath of the incident in Pahalgam, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes. In this regard, the airlines are advised to take swift action to increase the number of flights in response to heightened demand and also to ensure uninterrupted connectivity from Srinagar to various destinations across India, facilitating evacuation of stranded tourists,” the DGCA said.

“The airlines are also requested to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide all necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected circumstances and challenges during this difficult time,” it added.

Advertisment

Airline carriers in action

After the advisory, Air India announced to operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday (April 23).

The airline also noted that all their other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule. Air India is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 in these sectors.

Another operator to follow suit was IndiGo. It announced extended waivers on rescheduling or cancellation and said to operate two special flights on Wednesday (April 23).