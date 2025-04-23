I was in Pahalgam. And know this, terrorists: I will visit again

It was 2009 and summer school vacation had just started. Like every other family, mine also started discussions on where we should go for holidays. I vividly remember my dad saying, 'let’s go to Jammu and Kashmir .' 'You will love it there. It’s very beautiful, he said, calling it the ‘Paradise on Earth’.

Advertisment

Of course, I had heard of Jammu and Kashmir. Who hasn’t?

Advertisment

But what I saw when I actually reached there, the scenery was something taken out of a perfect picture frame. Tall mountains covered in white snow, pine trees lined up along the entire route and swaying in the cold breeze, rivers that looked like they were painted.

I remember taking a walk through the meadows that seemed never-ending, and sipping the traditional spiced kahwa at roadside stalls while chatting with locals who were incredibly warm and welcoming.

Advertisment

Of all the places we visited, Pahalgam especially took away my heart. It felt like nature had decided to show off just a little more there.

But on 22 April 2025, news of at least 26 tourists, including two foreigners, killed by a group of terrorists who surfaced from the dense forests around the trekking paradise of the Baisaran meadows in the upper reaches of Pahalgam shattered not only the peace of this beautiful place, but also pierced the hearts of all who have a special place in their hearts for the Valley.

This cowardly terrorist attack on innocent civilians has shaken not just the valley, but the Indian nation. As I was scrolling through the images, it brought back so many memories. And one thought was: it could have been me. It could have been my family.

A country unites

And yet, something is different this time. It’s not just the rest of India that's mourning. It’s the people of Kashmir too. In a heartfelt show of solidarity and condemnation, local residents across Jammu and Kashmir held candle light marches, mourning the loss of innocent lives. Their message was louder than ever: This is not who we are.

The people are standing up together, coming out in large numbers to show the world that all the Valley wants is peace. They want their state to be filled with tourists, not terrorists.

Each time an adversity strikes, the people of J&K respond not with fear, but with strength and unity. Shops reopen, schools resume, and life continues — quietly defying the violence meant to break them.

Time and again, J&K has proven that no matter how many times it’s pushed down, it always rises — stronger, braver, and more determined.

And that’s why, even in the face of fear, I say this: I will visit Pahalgam again. Not just to see the beauty of the valley—but to stand with its people. To sip the traditional spiced kahwa again and have a warm laugh with the local people there. To remind the world—and maybe even myself—that love for a place doesn’t fade when things get hard. It only grows stronger.