The names of all the victims who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir have been released by authorities.
The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport.
Representatives from various state governments arrived in Srinagar to help facilitate the return of victims and tourists to their respective states.
Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, this is one of the biggest terror attacks.
Here is the list of victims
Sushil Nathyal – Indore
Syed Adil Hussain Shah – Pahalgam
Hemant Suhas Joshi – Mumbai
Vinay Narwal – Haryana
Atul Shrikant Moni – Maharashtra
Neeraj Udhawani – Uttarakhand
Bitan Adhikari – Kolkata
Sudeep Neupane – Nepal
Shubham Dwivedi – Uttar Pradesh
Prashant Kumar Satpathi – Odisha
Manish Ranjan – Bihar
N. Ramachandra – Kerala
Sanjay Lakshman Lali – Mumbai
Dinesh Agarwal – Chandigarh
Sameer Guhar – Kolkata
Dileep Dasali – Maharashtra
J. Sachandra Moli – Vishakhapatnam
Madhusudan Somisetty – Bengaluru
Santosh Jaghda – Maharashtra
Manju Nath Rao – Karnataka
Kastuba Ganvotay – Maharashtra
Bharat Bhushan – Bengaluru
Sumit Parmar – Gujarat
Yatesh Parmar – Gujarat
Tagehalying – Arunachal Pradesh
Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia – Gujarat
Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Baramulla
The Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday (Apr 23).
This was hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.
"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.
Alert troops intercepted and engaged the infiltrators in a firefight along the Loc, the army said.
"The operation is in progress," it added.