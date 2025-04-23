The names of all the victims who lost their lives in the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir have been released by authorities.

The coffins carrying the victims of the terror attack were brought to the Srinagar airport.

Representatives from various state governments arrived in Srinagar to help facilitate the return of victims and tourists to their respective states.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, this is one of the biggest terror attacks.

Here is the list of victims

Sushil Nathyal – Indore

Syed Adil Hussain Shah – Pahalgam

Hemant Suhas Joshi – Mumbai

Vinay Narwal – Haryana

Atul Shrikant Moni – Maharashtra

Neeraj Udhawani – Uttarakhand

Bitan Adhikari – Kolkata

Sudeep Neupane – Nepal

Shubham Dwivedi – Uttar Pradesh

Prashant Kumar Satpathi – Odisha

Manish Ranjan – Bihar

N. Ramachandra – Kerala

Sanjay Lakshman Lali – Mumbai

Dinesh Agarwal – Chandigarh

Sameer Guhar – Kolkata

Dileep Dasali – Maharashtra

J. Sachandra Moli – Vishakhapatnam

Madhusudan Somisetty – Bengaluru

Santosh Jaghda – Maharashtra

Manju Nath Rao – Karnataka

Kastuba Ganvotay – Maharashtra

Bharat Bhushan – Bengaluru

Sumit Parmar – Gujarat

Yatesh Parmar – Gujarat

Tagehalying – Arunachal Pradesh

Shaileshbhai H. Himmatbhai Kalathia – Gujarat

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Baramulla

The Indian Army thwarted an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday (Apr 23).

This was hours after a deadly terror attack at Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

"On 23 Apr 2025, approximately 2-3 UI terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla (in north Kashmir)," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Alert troops intercepted and engaged the infiltrators in a firefight along the Loc, the army said.

"The operation is in progress," it added.