India can decide to either fully cut off diplomatic ties with Pakistan and ask its staff at the Pakistan High Court to go back or may ask to further reduce their staff in Delhi after the Pahalgam terror attack killed at least 27 people.

As a countermeasure, India may also close down its High Commission in Islamabad for now or reduce staff.

India can brief P5 countries with a dossier on the attack exposing Pakistan’s hand in it.

India can take the diplomatic core in Delhi to the attack site and show them the truth of how it was carried out.

India can also make these diplomatic core meet and speak with relatives of victims for that to know how the terrorists were identified and killed.

India might suspend Indus Water Treaty

India might consider suspending the Kartarpur Corridor for now, as its last step.

Moreover, it has been noted that terrorists killed only men, leaving women to go and tell PM Modi about it so it is now also being seen as a question of PM Modi's image. So, kinetic and diplomatic Steps both are being discussed.

Military steps may be taken at the right time.

India mainly feels that the remarks made by Pak Army Chief Aasim Munir and the Pakistan Army are behind the deadly terror attack. The reason is to put pressure on them, on what is happening in Balochistan, KPK…They are also under a lot of pressure on Imran Khan in jail.

