Will Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal get released in India? After Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which left at least 27 dead and many others injured, anti-Pakistan sentiments are running high in the country. Soon after the tragic incident on Tuesday, several on X called for a ban on Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback venture Abir Gulaal which also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

Abir Gulaal marks Fawad’s return to the Indian screen after 9 years.

Film federations call for boycott

On Tuesday, many on X demanded a boycott of the film. By Wednesday, amid escalating tensions between the two countries, several film bodies too joined in demanding a ban on the release of the film due to Fawad’s casting.

Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, called for a boycott of those who work with Pakistani artists. Meanwhile, the President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) took a firm stance against the release of Abir Gulaal.

“This incident is an act of war against the nation. This isn’t the first time... these attacks have been ongoing for 30 years. We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands to not work with Pakistanis. They come up with bulls*** reasons like artist, community, but ultimately, the nation must come first. People think ‘agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don’t care,’ but if this film’s heroine or the makers’ family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn’t have worked (with Fawad),” said Pandit, adding, "We will issue an order that anyone who works with Pakistani artists will be boycotted by the industry.”

BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also took a firm stance: “We will not let Abir Gulaal release in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film).”

Netizens call for a ban on Abir Gulaal

On Tuesday night, hours after the attack, several on X demanded a ban on the film.

“Boycott Fawad Khan starrer Abir Gulaal,” wrote one user. “Still in favor of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema? Are we still going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made in India with Pakistani actors? #PahalgamTerrorAttack #Kashmir #Pahalgam,” wrote another.

One demanded ban on all Pakistani artists working in India. “Not just the movie. All the movie makers, including producer and director, should be banned for life. #BoycottAbirGulaal”

Many trolled Vaani Kapoor for working in the film. “Vaani, wake up and read the room. This movie ain’t releasing in India,” wrote a user.

This is not the first time that the film has faced backlash. The film’s teaser was released earlier in April and soon after, a political leader from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) condemned Khan's return, stating that any movie starring a Pakistani actor will not be released in India.

Fawad Khan in Bollywood

Hugely popular film and TV star in Pakistan, Fawad Khan made his Indian cinema debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in a romantic comedy called Khoobsurat. The film, loosely based on the 1980 classic of the same name, also featured Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He later starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra where Fawad's performance was loved by fans and critics alike. His last Bollywood appearance was in Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed soon after the Uri attack, which was further upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The ban stopped the work of all Pakistani artists in India, particularly in Bollywood.

In October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban cross-border collaborations, stating that the move would be a step backward in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal also stars Vaani Kapoor and is slated to hit theatres on May 9, 2025.