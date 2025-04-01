Fawad Khan is back on the Indian screen y'all! The actor shared the teaser of his upcoming film Abir Gulaal on Instagram on Tuesday morning. Featuring Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor, the teaser has Fawad serenading the actress with a rendition of the iconic song 'Kuch Na Kaho' from 1942 A Love Story.

Advertisment

Abir Gulal teaser

The teaser opens with Fawad and Vaani sitting inside a car while it pours outside. The car stereo is palying Kumar Sanu's Kuch Na Kaho while Fawad sings along. After some time, the music fades away, and only Fawad is left singing. Vaani asks if he is flirting, to which Fawad asks back, 'Do you want me to?'

Salman Khan greets fans from behind a bulletproof glass-enclosed balcony after firing incident | Watch

Abir Gulaal marks Fawad's return to the Indian screen after nearly 9 years. He was last seen in a cameo role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was helmed by Karan Johar. Back then a ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following political tensions, led to Fawad staying away from Bollywood.

Advertisment

Watch the teaser of Abir Gulaal here:

About Abir Gulaal

Advertisment

Abir Gulaal is a romantic comedy which is helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi. The film features Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, Parmeet Sethi, Rahul Vora, Amrit Sandhu, Sujoy De, and Dev Agrawal. The music has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the film is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari, Rakesh Sippy, and Firuzi Khan.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor begin filming Abir Gulaal, see first look



The story revolves around two emotionally wounded individuals who inadvertently help each other heal. Abir Gulaal derives its name from its lead characters—Fawad plays Abir, a London-based Indian chef, while Vaani portrays Gulaal, a woman from Jaipur.



Abir Gulaal will release in theatres on May 9, 2025.

Fawad Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt’s release put on hold in India

Fawad Khan in Bollywood

Hugely popular film and TV star in Pakistan, Fawad Khan made his Indian cinema debut in 2014 opposite Sonam Kapoor in a romantic comedy called Khoobsurat. The film, loosely based on the 1980 classic of the same name, also featured Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aamir Raza Hussain.

He later starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the 2016 family drama Kapoor & Sons, directed by Shakun Batra where Fawad's performance was loved by fans and critics alike. His last Bollywood appearance was in Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

In 2016, a ban on Pakistani artists in India was imposed soon after the Uri attack, which was further upheld in 2019 by the All-Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA). The ban stopped the work of all Pakistani artists in India particularly in Bollywood.

In October 2023, the Bombay High Court rejected a petition seeking to ban cross-border collaborations, stating that the move would be a step backward in fostering peace, unity, and cultural harmony.