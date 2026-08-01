/'Exercise caution and heightened vigilance': US issues travel advisory for its citizens in Middle East

US embassies across the Middle East countries urged its citizens on Saturday to avoid travel and be ready to depart due to the “potential for unforeseen escalation” in the conflict with Iran.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions,” said the US Embassy in Jordan in a security alert.

A similar warning issued by the US embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions."

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The US embassy in Egypt too sent out similar message and warned, "Americans outside the Middle East should seriously reconsider travel to and through the region. Those who do travel to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations."

Similar versions of the alert were posted on social media by the US missions in Amman, Jerusalem and Baghdad too.

Trump approves new round of military action against Iran?

The travel advisory has been issued after US president Donald Trump reportedly ordered fresh military strikes on Iran that could begin as soon as this weekend.

Trump has reportedly approved plans for a new round of military action after warning during a televised Cabinet meeting at Camp David that the United States would be "hitting them very hard" if Iran failed to change course.

"Iran will get to a point where they can't take it anymore," Trump said, adding that Tehran had repeatedly broken its commitments during negotiations, reported The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

CBS News reported on Friday, citing multiple sources, that the two allies were preparing a possible bombing campaign targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, including power plants and refineries, with strikes potentially taking place over the weekend.