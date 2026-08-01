/'Days of threat culture over': Bengal CM assures safety as Taslima Nasreen returns after 19 years

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday (July 01) welcomed Bangladeshi writer and activist Taslima Nasreen to the state after nearly 19 years, saying her return showed the government's commitment to democracy, the Constitution and freedom of speech.

Adhikari assured Nasreen of full security from the state government and said the era of threats and intimidation against intellectuals was over.

Speaking at a joint event organised by the Secular Mission, Adhikari said, “Through this, it has been proven that under a new government, Bengal's democracy, Constitution, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights are protected here. There is no way anyone will threaten, catch, or stop us; all these things are a thing of the past.”

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"You are a writer; everyone reads your writings, and your readership is huge. You speak well here, and you have certainly seen the change in the system of West Bengal through your experience. Whenever you think you can come, always come to safe West Bengal. To provide you safety is the responsibility of the state's Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari," he added.

Taslima returns to Kolkata

Nasreen made her first public visit to Kolkata in nearly two decades after leaving the city amid protests over her writings. She described the visit as an "emotional homecoming" and said she considers Kolkata her "own" city.

The writer last visited Kolkata in November 2007. She left the city after violent protests over her writings. Nasreen had often described Kolkata as the closest place to home after leaving Bangladesh.

Nasreen has lived in exile since 1994. She had earlier said that the Secular Mission, headed by Osman Gani Mallik, invited her to visit Kolkata.

Mallik reached the airport along with BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar and recalled Nasreen's departure from the city in 2007. He also referred to the protests over her memoir, Dwikhondito (Split into Two), which was published in 2003.

Nasreen stresses free speech

Nasreen also highlighted the importance of freedom of expression and said that writers and artists should be able to express their views without being forced to leave their countries.

"Freedom of expression is very important for democracy. Without freedom of expression, there is no democracy. India is a democratic country, and I think freedom of speech must be restored. No writer or artist should be forced to leave their country because of their different opinions or ideas."