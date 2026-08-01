/Google reveals Pixel 11 Pro design ahead of launch as new ‘Pixel Glow’ feature steals the show

Google has officially offered the first look at its upcoming Pixel 11 Pro, confirming the design of its next flagship smartphone weeks before launch. While the familiar horizontal camera bar remains, the biggest surprise is a new RGB lighting feature, dubbed 'Pixel Glow', positioned beside the camera module. The teaser also highlights Google's growing AI ecosystem, showing how the Pixel 11 Pro is designed to work closely with services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Search and Docs.

Pixel Glow is the biggest visual change

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Although the overall design stays true to previous Pixel phones, the addition of an RGB light gives the Pixel 11 Pro a fresh identity. Google has not yet explained exactly how Pixel Glow will work, but the teaser suggests it could be used for notifications, AI interactions or camera-related features. The company continues to keep the iconic camera bar, reinforcing the Pixel's recognisable design language while introducing subtle refinements.

Tensor G6, better cameras and more storage expected



Leaks suggest the Pixel 11 series will be powered by Google's new Tensor G6 processor, reportedly the company's first 2nm chip manufactured by TSMC. The Pixel 11 lineup is also expected to drop the 128GB storage option, making 256GB the standard across all models. Other rumoured upgrades include a MediaTek M90 modem, Titan M3 security chip and a new PowerVR GPU. Camera improvements are also expected, with the standard Pixel 11 tipped to feature a new 50MP main sensor, while the Pro models could receive upgraded primary and telephoto cameras.

Price increase confirmed