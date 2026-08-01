/Tom Holland's Spider-Man’s next MCU appearance: Doomsday, Secret Wars? What the Brand New Day end-credits reveal

This article contains spoilers

Where will the world next witness Tom Holland as your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man after Brand New Day? While fans are speculating that Avengers: Doomsday will be the one, there’s no official confirmation yet. Tom Holland’s status in Avengers hasn’t been announced.

The Brand New Day end credits do tease that ''Spider-Man will return," but when and where is still unclear. As I said, Avengers: Doomsday is the next big Marvel film. But it’s also possible that Spider-Man won’t feature in it. So the question is: what exactly does the Spider-Man end-credits scene hint at? In which film will Spider-Man appear next?

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day - what was shown in the end credits?

In Brand New Day, Peter Parker does his job and saves New York City. In the post-credits scene, Peter’s best friend Ned uses a Spidey-tracker app to find our hero. But the signal isn’t from the city, or even Earth; it’s from somewhere else in the universe, on a different planet. This ties back to Ned’s portal sorcery from No Way Home, which he learned using Doctor Strange’s ring. The tracker, and the idea of locating Spider-Man across planets, also hints at a live-action Spider-Verse.

While the possibilities are infinite, all of this suggests that Spider-Man is now beyond Earth’s limits. The app finds him in space, and then the message displays, “Spider-Man will return”, but when and in which movie?

Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by the Russo Brothers, the upcoming film will bring together heroes from across the Marvel world: the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Thunderbolts. Along with this, Robert Downey Jr. is also returning, but as Doctor Doom. Chris Evans, who left the Marvel universe after passing on the Captain America mantle, is also set to return. The cast has been announced, and Spider-Man’s name is nowhere to be seen. That raises a lot of doubts. There’s still a chance he could have a cameo. But if not Doomsday, then the next big Marvel release is Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for next year.

What do the end credits connect to for Spider-Man?

The Brand New Day end credits hint that Spider-Man is far from Earth. No synopsis or details for his next appearance have been released yet. But if the film follows the comics, it will bring every MCU hero to a dimension called Battleworld. So what is Battleworld?