/X-Men reboot: Samara Weaving joins Marvel as Emma Frost- Details inside

As Marvel Studios officially moving into its next storytelling phase following Kevin Feige's roadmap reveal, the MCU is steadily assembling its new generation of mutants. The latest addition is reportedly Samara Weaving, who has been cast as Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men reboot, marking another major step in Marvel's long-term plans for the mutant saga.

Samara Weaving to play the role of Emma Frost?

Details on the latest mutant to join the MCU were shared by Deadline, in which Samara Weaving will be playing the role of Emma Frost for its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) X-Men movie. Director Jake Schreier and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige were said to have met with "a number of candidates" before deciding Weaving would be their Emma Frost earlier this week. However, Samara Weaving and Marvel are yet to respond to the report.

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For the unversed, the character Emma Frost has appeared in live-action projects before, with notable entries including X-Men: First Class and Days of Future Past, where she was played by January Jones.

About Emma Frost character

Emma Frost belongs to a subspecies of humans called mutants who are born with superhuman abilities. Her mutation grants her high-level telepathic abilities and the power to turn into an organic diamond. She has evolved from a supervillain and foe of the X-Men to becoming a superhero and one of the team's most central members and leaders. The character has also been known as the White.

Queen of the Hellfire Club.

Although originally depicted as a supervillain, Emma Frost has been described as one of Marvel's most notable and powerful female heroes, being labeled as a femme fatale.

Who is Samara Weaving?