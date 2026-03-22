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  • /Marvel Studios gives greenlight for Phase 7; announces new movies- Details inside

Marvel Studios gives greenlight for Phase 7; announces new movies- Details inside

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Mar 22, 2026, 23:48 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 24:04 IST
Marvel Studios gives greenlight for Phase 7; announces new movies- Details inside

MCU to move ahead with phase 7 Photograph: (X)

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The Marvel Cinematic Universe will reportedly go ahead with phase 7 after the completion of Avengers: Secret Wars. The release dates are reportedly scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Read to know more. 

Be it Captain America, Iron Man, or Spider-Man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is and has always been beloved by superhero fans, as they have showcased its unprecedented interconnected storytelling, bringing comic book-style character arcs to life in dozens of films and shows. Fans have always connected with emotional depth, vulnerability, and relationships of several heroes rather than just action. As per the report, MCU has decided to go ahead with phase 7, following the conclusion of Avengers: Secret Wars. Let's delve in to know more.

Details about the MCU phase 7

As per the report of The Wrap, Marvel Studios has added and removed official release dates for undisclosed movies from its upcoming Phase 7 slate. Reportedly, a movie was scheduled for release for February 18, 2028, but was taken off, and a new film has now been set for July 28.

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Also in 2026, a movie originally scheduled for release on Nov. 10 was removed entirely from the schedule. For the next year, new MCU movies are now scheduled to be released on May 4 and Jul. 13, 2029.

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As per the report of The Direct, potential movies for the phase are Fantastic Four 2 - May 5, 2028; Black Panther 3 - July 28, 2028; X-Men - December 15, 2028; Doctor Strange 3- May 4, 2029; and Deadpool 4 4- July 13, 2029.

Global rise of Marvel Cinematic Universe

The franchise also includes several television series, short films, digital series, and literature. The shared universe, much like the original Marvel Universe in comic books, was established by crossing over common plot elements, settings, cast, and characters.

The first MCU film, Iron Man (2008), began Phase One, which culminated in the 2012 crossover film The Avengers. Phase Two began with Iron Man 3 (2013) and concluded with Ant-Man (2015), while Phase Three began with Captain America: Civil War (2016) and concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Black Widow (2021) is the first film in Phase Four, which concluded with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), while Phase Five began with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and concluded with Thunderbolts (2025). Phase Six began with The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) and will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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