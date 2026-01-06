/Marvel drops new X-Men teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, Professor X and Magneto set to make a powerful comeback

The new teaser of Avengers: Doomsday is out, and fans are excited for the much-awaited Marvel Studios superhero franchise. The latest video mostly focuses on the return of the original X-Men, which is led by Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier and Ian McKellen’s Magneto.

About the teaser

The teaser follows two earlier previews of Avengers: Doomsday, with one focusing on Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers. Captain America can be seen carrying a baby, which is believed to be his child with Peggy Carter, and another one shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor caring for his adopted daughter, Love.

The return of Professor X, Magneto, and Cyclops

The teaser is set within X-Mansion, which is Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and it opens with Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr playing chess. It also features Magneto delivering an ominous voiceover about death being inevitable.

In the video, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X can be seen in a more militaristic costume inspired by the comics, but without his famous yellow hover chair, and Ian McKellen reprises Magneto in civilian attire. As per netizens, the design and atmosphere have taken inspiration from the 1990s era of the X-Men, sending the veteran fans to frenzy.

It has a standout moment for James Marsden’s Cyclops as the character removes his visor and showcases a full-force optic blast as the X-Mansion erupts in flames.

X-Men reunion

As already confirmed by Marvel, Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature several X-Men characters played by their original actors. Besides Stewart, McKellen, and Marsden, it will also include Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum as Gambit.

However, the appearance of other mutants like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Halle Berry’s Storm, or Famke Janssen’s Jean Grey still remains unconfirmed.

The teaser concludes with the words, "The X-Men will return…" leaving fans to speculate more about the theories until Avengers: Secret Wars, which is planned to release in 2027.

About Avengers: Doomsday