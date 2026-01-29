/Loved Wonder Man? Loki to WandaVision: Watch these 7 best Marvel Studios shows on OTT platforms

LOGIN
Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 29, 2026, 24:15 IST | Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 24:15 IST

On January 27, Marvel Studios released their new 8-episode series, Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor dealing with unstable ionic superpowers. If you enjoyed the show, here are seven other creations from the studio that should not be missed. 

(Photograph: X)

Marvel Studios presented their newly added creation of an 8-episode series, Wonder Man, on January 27. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a struggling actor with unstable ionic superpowers. If you enjoyed the series, here is a list of seven remarkable studio productions.

Loki
(Photograph: X)

Loki

Where to watch: JioHotstar

It is an American sci-fi series, produced by Marvel Studios, featuring Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of Mischief named Loki, who was abandoned by his family and adopted by Odin. When Loki develops feelings of jealousy, things take a dramatic turn. As a result, Loki becomes mischievous and villainous, culminating in his brief reign.

WandaVision
(Photograph: X)

WandaVision

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The first television series produced directly by Marvel Studios stars Paul Bettany as Vision and Wanda, played by Scarlett Johansson, who live a normal life in Westview and gain their superpowers. However, as decades pass by, they start doubting that everything is not what it seems.

X-Men '97
(Photograph: X)

X-Men '97

Where to watch: JioHotstar

An American animated television series follows the X-Men, a core group that is struggling to carry on Xavier's dream while facing new and dangerous anti-mutant threats, all while Magneto tries to lead them in Xavier's honour.

Daredevil: Born Again
(Photograph: X)

Daredevil: Born Again

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Directed by Marvel veterans Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, the story focuses on Matt, played by Charlie Cox, who has stepped away from being Daredevil. After a personal tragedy happens, broken Matt is forced to collide with Wilson Fisk.

Moon Knight
(Photograph: X)

Moon Knight

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The action-superhero show, directed by Jeremy Slater, stars Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, a mercenary who, after being presumed dead, is revived by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu in exchange for his services as his personal avatar.

Hawkeye
(Photograph: X)

Hawkeye

Where to watch: JioHotstar

When Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is on his way to New York to see his family for Christmas, he is forced to team up with 22-year-old archer and superfan Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Together, they fight off enemies from Barton’s past as the vigilante Ronin.

Agatha All Along
(Photograph: X)

Agatha All Along

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The series follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), a powerless witch trapped by Wanda in Westview, who escapes and teams up with a mysterious teenager to travel the dangerous "Witches' Road" to regain her powers.

