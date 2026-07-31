/Marvel's Wonder Man axed despite earlier season 2 renewal announcement

Marvel Television's Wonder Man, which had premiered this January, has unexpectedly reached the end of the road. Just months after announcing a second season for the Disney+ superhero series, Marvel has reportedly reversed course and cancelled the show. But what led to the cancellation of the superhero show?

Why has Wonder Man season 2 been cancelled? Netizens' reaction

As per Variety's report, a writers’ room for season 2 was never opened, and the show’s writers have been released to pursue other projects. The news comes despite the fact that Disney announced a Season 2 renewal for the show back in March, roughly two months after it debuted. Reportedly, no second season is coming, though characters from the show may still appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the report of the show being cancelled for the season surfaced, many took to social media to express their opinions. One user wrote, “The show was garbage. The script was pathetic. Season 2? No one had even asked for a season 1.”

Another user wrote, "This is true and a huge mistake because this was one of Marvel's few masterpieces."

"Way to go Disney, you’ve done it again. You never fail to disappoint me with your reckless af decisions", wrote the third user.

Another social media user wrote, Best show they have done in years and they have cancelled it nice."

All about Wonder Man

Created by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, Wonder Man is based on the Marvel Comics character Simon Williams / Wonder Man. It is the 17th television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from Marvel Studios and was produced under its Marvel Television label.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, alongside X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Ben Kingsley (Slattery), Arian Moayed, Joe Pantoliano, Byron Bowers, and Josh Gad. All eight episodes of Wonder Man were released on Disney+ on January 27, 2026. The series is part of Phase Six of the MCU and was released under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner. Its release was delayed by over a year due to the strike and changes to Marvel's release schedule.