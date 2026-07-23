/Marvel's roadmap revealed: Kevin Feige teases MCU plans through 2042 and a new era after Secret Wars



As Marvel is prepping for the release of the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday and the next movie, Avengers: Secret Wars, president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has shared new details about where the franchise is headed over the coming decades. The Marvel chief has revealed that the studio has already planned its movie slate through 2042, showcasing its lineup of projects for the future of the MCU.

Will the era of Avengers end with the Secret Wars?

During a recent tour of Shanghai, Kevin Feige revealed that Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will be a conclusion to storylines that started before the MCU itself (such as the fates of some original X-Men). But, at the same time, it also hinted that Secret Wars would act as a new beginning for the franchise as well as a conclusion of the Multiverse saga.

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Kevin said, ""We want to do two things," Feige began (via machine translation). “First, to bring some storylines to a close, those that started long before Iron Man, including the original X-Men characters. Second, to simultaneously set the stage for the future. Avengers: Endgame was truly an end, and since then, we've tried and experimented with many new things. But [Secret Wars] is a beginning. It will establish a streamlined, simplified, single universe that audiences can keep up with. Some things will be familiar, but many, many things will be entirely new.”

Will X-Men lead Marvel's next era?

Among the biggest revelations is Marvel's intention to make the X-Men a cornerstone of the post-Secret Wars MCU. Following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox, Marvel regained the film rights to the iconic mutant superheroes, and Feige indicated that they will play a significant role in shaping the franchise's future.

"Fundamentally, the X-Men will be at its core," Feige said. "Acquiring the X-Men rights isn't just about... for example, Wolverine is an outstanding character, and we were able to team him up with Deadpool, which is great. But the X-Men are far more than just Wolverine, far more than the original team; fundamentally, it's a universe, a multi-stage saga. Much of that is what we're working towards."

Kevin Feige's MCU plans up to 2042!

During the event, Kevin Feige also revealed that the plans of Marvel go up till 2042. He said, "We were just in a Marvel Studios meeting room, planning movies all the way up to 2042. Whether we can make it to 2042? Who knows? Will it be those movies? Who knows? But this is how we approach and plan the vast amount of potential stories in the comics."

"We're constantly changing, constantly evolving, but having some guidance helps us act more purposefully… especially with X-Men — it's already had 10 movies, some very, very good, some I think haven't lived up to expectations — how do we plan the Mutant Saga in a very grand way?" Kevin stated.