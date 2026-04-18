/Avengers: Doomsday trailer released: Is it Endgame 2.0? What does this project mean for Marvel

The makers showcased the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon as part of the studio's presentation on Thursday. The launch of the trailer also brought two mega stars of the Marvel world, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, as both actors took the stage.

The trailer gave the audience a first look at Downey Jr.’s appearance as the villain, a green-hooded Doctor Doom, as he prepares to invade the Multiverse. The trailer has not yet been released online. But with this launch, what does this project mean for the Avengers and Marvel fans? Let’s decode, including the highlights.