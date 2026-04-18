/Avengers: Doomsday trailer released: Is it Endgame 2.0? What does this project mean for Marvel

Marvel Studios has been ruling the box office globally with their superhero films, and is set to release one of the most anticipated movies, Avengers:Doomsday. After the release of the trailer, let's take a look at what this project means for Marvel.
The makers showcased the first full-length trailer for Avengers: Doomsday at CinemaCon as part of the studio's presentation on Thursday. The launch of the trailer also brought two mega stars of the Marvel world, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, as both actors took the stage.
The trailer gave the audience a first look at Downey Jr.’s appearance as the villain, a green-hooded Doctor Doom, as he prepares to invade the Multiverse. The trailer has not yet been released online. But with this launch, what does this project mean for the Avengers and Marvel fans? Let’s decode, including the highlights.
The world of the Avengers is once again under threat, but this time not from Thanos, but from Doctor Doom, who is set to invade the Multiverse. In the trailer shown, Robert Downey Jr. is seen fighting Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, along with glimpses of other key characters returning to join the battle.
In the trailer, Doctor Doom and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) face off, and Doom lifts Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. This proves the immense power the villain holds. To fight Doctor Doom, who is widely regarded as one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics, the entire Marvel team, including new members, comes together.
The shot of Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), along with sequences of Black Panther’s Wakandan forces against Namor’s underwater Talokan, following Wakanda Forever, adds more excitement.
Other superheroes assembling include Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, along with the New Avengers: Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, Sentry, Ghost, Red Guardian, and U.S. Agent, as they all come together to fight Doctor Doom. The worlds of Wakanda and Namor’s underwater Talokan are also featured in the trailer. So it's the hint that Doomsday is going to be as grand as Endgame and Infinity War.
Marvel is bringing back Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, the two actors who famously played the roles of Iron Man and Captain America, and left the franchise after Endgame. Following the mind-blowing business with Infinity War and Endgame, Marvel went on to launch the new slate of heroes and projects, which failed to live up to the hype. To revive the fate of the studio, the makers are bringing the old superheroes along with the new clan, with the hope to shatter all the box office records.