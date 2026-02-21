/Anti-Dark Hero universe to expand? Venom's animated movie in works; Here's what we know

One of the Spider-Man baddies, the grumpy symbiote, Venom, will be back, but in an animated feature. An extraterrestrial parasitic life form, which has appeared in American comic books, has been commonly associated with the Spider-Man franchise. Reportedly, the Marvel anti-hero movie is developing its first animated feature film, which is based on the character.

More details about the Venom animated feature film

The duo behind the hit horror thriller, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, will be helming the film. While Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, who have worked on the Venom movies, will be producing the feature, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter.

Interestingly, the same report suggests that Tom Hardy will also be extensively invested in this upcoming project, but to what capacity is still unknown.

For the unversed, the first and most well-known symbiote is Venom, who originally attached itself to Spider-Man during the 1984 Secret Wars miniseries. After Spider-Man rejected it upon discovering its alien, parasitic nature, the symbiote bonded with his rival, Eddie Brock, with whom it first became Venom but still possessed the powers of Spider-Man. The character has since endured as one of Spider-Man's archenemies, though he has also been occasionally depicted as an antihero.

All about Venom film franchise

The first Venom movie was released in 2018 and was directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg and Kelly Marcel. In the film, Eddie, a struggling journalist, gains superpowers after becoming the host of Venom, an alien symbiote whose species plans to invade Earth.