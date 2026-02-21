/Toxic: Rishab Shetty lauds teaser of Yash’s action-thriller: 'It’s gonna get crazyyy'

Makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have recently unveiled the teaser, and fans can't stop talking about it. Recently, filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty joined in to applaud Yash's upcoming action film.
Rishab Shetty praises Toxic
The teaser dropped on Friday and quickly went viral on the internet. Taking to social media, Kantara actor appreciated the project. "It's Gonna Get Crazyyy!!! #ToxicTeaser Out now! #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026," he said. "Lots of love and Wishing all the very best to our dear #RockingStar @TheNameIsYash."
About the teaser
The clip offers a glimpse of the film’s dark world, packed with East Asian-inspired visuals. Hinting at a layered narrative unfolding across timelines, it features stylised action, an unsettling tone, and more.
What catches the attention of fans in the teaser is Yash’s physical transformation. The actor can be seen in multiple avatars, including lean and agile in some scenes, and muscular in others. Many fans loved Yash’s beardless look. “He is back again with beard less look old yash back with new attitude.. lots of love yash anna u r always giving stroke to everyone again and again,” one fan wrote. “It's look's so different and yash take kannada industry into another level once again,” said another.
About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is co-written by her and Yash. This film marks the actor's return to theatres after KGF: Chapter 2. The cast also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.
The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, and is set to be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. It is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, and is set to clash at the box office with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featuring Ranveer Singh, and Dacoit, led by Adivi Sesh.