/Yash’s Toxic teaser lands in legal trouble over ‘sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes’

The internet has not stopped buzzing ever since the teaser of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups dropped online. The teaser featured Yash getting intimate with a woman inside a car and then gunning down men in a cemetery. Many called the teaser bold, and now the teaser has led to a legal controversy.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli has filed a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), objecting to the "obscene, sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes" in the teaser.

Toxic teaser is ‘sexually explicit and vulgar’

The complaint, addressed to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, stated that the teaser of the film contains “scenes that are grossly obscene and sexually explicit and vulgar in nature’.

"The said trailer is being widely circulated on various social media platforms without any effective restriction, thereby exposing the general public, including minors and young persons, to content that is legally impermissible and socially harmful," Kallaghalli said in his complaint.

Claiming that the teaser violates constitutional rights under the freedom of speech and expression, the complaint added, "The content displayed in the trailer of 'TOXIC' clearly exceeds these constitutional limits and therefore does not merit any constitutional protection. The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has consistently held that obscenity and sexually explicit material are not protected forms of expression."

He also referred to the provisions under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Certification of Films Rules, and the guidelines issued by the Central Board of Film Certification, adding that films, trailers, and other promotional materials are required to conform to the "standards of decency, morality, and social responsibility."

In view of the stated grievances, the complainant urged the CBFC to review the trailer, take necessary steps, including removing the aforementioned scenes, and restrict its circulation. He also sought appropriate legal and regulatory action against the director, producers, and responsible parties associated with the film.

"The present representation deserves urgent consideration, as the issue involved concerns public morality, protection of minors, and the rule of law," the complaint added.

The makers are yet to react to the complaint.

About Toxic: A FairyTale for Grown Ups