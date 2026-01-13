/Ram Gopal Varma foresees Dhurandhar and Toxic box office face-off, calls it 'Dhuroxic'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma praised Geetu Mohandas for her fearless vision in the upcoming film Toxic, calling her the ultimate symbol of women’s empowerment. However, he has grabbed the attention with his controversial perspective on the highly anticipated box-office battle between Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic, terming it as ‘’Dhuroxic'.'

Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Dhuroxic’ prediction goes viral

Describing the clash as ‘’ultra-realistic cinema and ultra-unrealistic cinema,'' Varma shared an explosive post predicting a showdown between Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic, as both films are sharing the same date for the release.

Calling it Dhuroxic, the director claimed that watching the two films side by side could raise deeper questions about the current state of mainstream cinema.

He went on to elaborate further on his statement, writing, "D is built on cause, leading to effect and consequence. It reveals that violence has moral, psychological, and political foundations. The Characters act because they must, not because they will look cool. Believes the audience is intelligent, whereas In T Style precedes logic. Violence exists to display attitude, not necessity. T assumes the audience wants stimulation, not emotional engagement like D. (D means Dhurandhar and T means Toxic).''

He added, "D respects grim reality. T sells fantasy dressed as seriousness. D unsettles, T tries to impress, D’s Protagonist is human He can fail, misjudge, bleed, age His power is limited and contextual T’s Protagonist is born bulletproof The story bends backwards to protect his 'ultra cool factor' The world exists to worship him."

Varma also jotted, "Will Smoking in slow motion still equal depth of character? Will Violence be still fine just for the sake of spectacle? Watching Dhuroxic side by side on March 19th will be like being inside a war zone versus next to a fashion shoot.” He stated his prediction and statement by framing Dhuroxic as more than just a box office clash.

He rooted for both the cinematic energetic energies and claims that 'Dhuroxic' on March 19th will answer many questions.

Ram Gopal Varma roots for Dhurandhar in past

Ram Gopal Varma, a well-known director of Hindi cinema, unequivocally praised Dhar's bold vision in creating Dhurandhar, declaring it a quantum leap in Indian cinema.

He praised the movie for its realistic, consequence-driven characters, observational style, and powerful use of sound.

Responding to Verma's post, the director expressed his gratitude, emphasising that he had always aspired to work alongside such a legendary figure, even though that dream never materialised.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Geetu Mohandas' directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming Indian movie set for release in March 2026. Based on the criminal underworld of 1990s Goa, the story revolves around a powerful drug cartel, exploring dark themes of crime, power, loyalty, and betrayal.