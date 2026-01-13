/'Won’t do scenes I wouldn’t watch with parents': Old video of Yash resurfaces online amid Toxic teaser row

Yash has landed in a social media controversy after the teaser of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released on his birthday last week. With bold visuals and narrative choices, it has drawn mixed reactions from the fans, and an old video of the actor has resurfaced online.
Teaser faces backlash
The teaser of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, opens with a graveyard sequence, where Yash's character is introduced as Raya. Gatecrashing a funeral, the clip showcases him inside a car with a woman, followed by high-octane action.
The intimate scene did not go well with several users and even led to a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women. Filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state secretary Usha Mohan, it alleged that the teaser has “obscene and explicit content” and such scenes can “cause serious harm to the social well-being of women and children.”
The letter further said that the scenes degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture, especially since it was released without age-related warnings.
Yash's old video resurfaces
Amid the controversy, an old video of the actor resurfaced on social media. The clip is taken from the Kannada talk show Weekend with Ramesh, where the actor can be seen saying, "I won’t do any movie scenes that I wouldn’t feel comfortable watching with my parents."
Some users have accused Yash of contradicting his earlier stance.
While a section of the audience has called Yash a hypocrite," many have supported him, saying, “People change, their perspectives grow.”
About Toxic
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara alongside Yash. The film is said to be shot both in Kannada and English and is scheduled to release on March 19.