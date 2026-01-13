/Fauda actor Idan Amedi returns to frontline duty two years after being wounded in Gaza

Israeli singer-actor Idan Amedi, who is also a combat reservist, has returned to the frontline reserve duty, two years after being critically injured during fighting in Gaza. This development is said to mark a new chapter in the life of the 37-year-old.

How did Amedi get injured?

As per reports, the popular singer and songwriter, who played the role of Sagi Tzur in the series Fauda, was wounded in January 2024 while serving with the Israel Defense Forces’ Combat Engineering Corps reserves. At the time, his unit was deployed in Gaza as part of a mission to dismantle Hamas’s terror-tunnel network.

Reportedly, the incident in which Amedi was injured occurred while they were preparing to demolish a tunnel area filled with explosives. A large cache detonated unexpectedly, killing six IDF soldiers and severely wounding several others, including Amedi. He was evacuated by helicopter to Sheba Medical Center, where he arrived sedated and ventilated, suffering from shrapnel injuries and multiple traumas.

Long recovery process

After the incident, the singer underwent a long recovery process. Talking about the blast during his rehabilitation, he said, "We were three teams, supposed to destroy several tunnel shafts. We were already at the end of the mission and on the way out when the explosion happened, completely by surprise."

The IDF has not disclosed details of his current role or deployment location, but they have confirmed that he has returned in an operational reserve capacity.