Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history; becomes the youngest to win Golden Globe, Emmy, Critics Choice Awards

Owen Cooper won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Adolescence. The sixteen-year-old has made history by becoming the youngest actor to bag the prestigious Golden Globe, alongwith Critics Choice Award, and Emmy in a back-to-back sweep. His powerful and remarkable performance earned him widespread critical acclaim, and the historic victory has cemented Cooper's status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Owen Cooper created history

Cooper created this record at the age of sixteen, and marked his name among the biggest titles at an age when most juggle navigating their early struggles. With the release of Adolescence, he became one of the most talked-about names in the global entertainment industry.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A breakthrough performance: Adolescence

Owen Cooper achieved the milestone with his breakout performance in a four-episode Netflix series. The critics praised his courageous and bold choice in portraying a complex character, which deeply connected with viewers and audiences. The role not only earned him massive recognition but also positioned him as one of the youngest actors to ever win a Golden Globe.

Triple award sweep: Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Emmy

Owen’s award sweep is a remarkable achievement. Cooper's first major award was the 2025 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. Followed by winning the 2026 Critics Choice Award and then being awarded the Golden Globe, made him the youngest recipient in his category.

A future star has been born

With this massive achievement, Owen Cooper is now being titled as one of the brightest future stars in the industry. Following his win, many netizens took to social media, calling it just the beginning of Cooper’s career. His journey has become an inspiration for young artists worldwide, proving that talent and dedication have no age limits.

About Adolescence

In the four-episode Netflix seriesAdolescence, Owen plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy who is entangled in a murder case and is arrested for killing his schoolmate. Following his arrest, his family's world turned upside down as the charges against their son forced them to confront their worst nightmare.