/Golden Globes 2026: A look at jaw-dropping fashion trends from the red carpet

The Golden Globes 2026 red carpet was truly an eye-catching show, with celebrities embracing bold silhouettes and dramatic fashion choices, turning the red carpet into a runway of statement style. From strawberry pendants to diamond leaf brooches, the Golden Globes ride in a moment for Hollywood glamour with a modern edge. Take a look at the stars who arrived with unique accessories, adding flair to the night.
The Desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, made her appearance at the Golden Globes 2026, wearing a navy blue Dior gown with a gorgeous Bulgari diamond necklace. Being a brand ambassador for Bulgari, Chopra didn't step back to showcase her beautiful and bold diamond piece, covered with a sapphire centre stone, matching her attire.
Chalamet bags the award for Best Performance by a Male actor in a motion picture- Musical or comedy. The actor hit the red carpet wearing an all-black suit, flaunting his Cartier Panthère necklace, a diamond bracelet, and a diamond eternity band.
The American socialite and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, attended the 83rd Golden Globes in support of her beau, Timothée Chalamet. Jenner was seen in a champagne colored corset gown, accessorizing it with a beaded neckline and Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, capturing the attention of the fashion critics, and making it an iconic trend. According to a report by Only Natural Diamonds, the earrings totaled a whopping 75 carats.
The British singer-songwriter, Charli XCX, posed in a Saint Laurent off-the-shoulder gown and De Beers diamond jewelry. She accessorized her attire with an Arpeggia three-line diamond necklace, reportedly totaling 22 carats, and the Light Fancy Vivid Yellow pear-shaped diamond drop earrings with round-brilliant diamond stud.
Despite the charm and magic of the females at the Golden Globe, the male artists didn't step back, outshining their fashion sense. Domingo walked the red carpet wearing a custom Valentino monochromatic black suit with diamond Boucheron leaf brooches, which gives a lift to his attire.
The Hollywood star, Julia Roberts, turned the award ceremony into a magical night, wearing a classic black deep-necked gown. What made her attire garner the eyeballs of paparazzi as well as the viewers was her strawberry pendant on a gold chain, which completed her look.
The sensational actress-singer, Miley Cyrus, stunned in a Saint Laurent gown with a frilled over her shoulder, giving mesmarizing look to her outfit. She wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond pendant necklace, set in platinum with an unenhanced emerald of over 15 carats, along with Tiffany diamond stud earrings, and a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone diamond ring.
The newlyweds of the town, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, arrived at the award ceremony, sparkling with happiness and in diamonds. Gomez dressed in a custom black velvet Chanel gown, with ivory feather frills across her neckline. With diamond rings and firework earrings from Chanel’s High Jewelry collection, she stole the evening. Benny Blanco wore diamond jewelry from Neil Lane, a stacked wrist filled with natural diamond bracelets, a diamond watch, and an astonishing diamond necklace.