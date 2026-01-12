/New OTT Releases this week (Jan 12-18, 2026): Golden Globes, One Last Adventure, Taskaree- 8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, JioHotstar and more

OTT platforms are bringing a binge-worthy lineup this week, with a mix of thrills and entertainment. From Stranger Things’ One Last Adventure to Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree and Matt Damon’s The Rip and many more, take a look.
This week's OTT releases offer a new mix. Streaming platforms are keeping their subscribers engaged with the most popular and newest batch of thrillers, as well as entertainment. From Stranger Things' final adventure to Emraan Hashmi's Taskaree and Matt Damon's The Rip, there is something for every genre fan. This week promises plenty of binge-worthy watchlists available on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 16, 2026
Matt Damon stars as Lieutenant Dan and Dumas, alongside Ben Affleck as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne, who finds a stash of millions during a raid. After finding a lot of money, the law requires them to count all the seized money on-site, and they are forced to stay there overnight, putting their friendship on the edge of the knife of trust.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 12, 2026
The highly acclaimed show is coming up with its one last adventure. The makers have commenced the whole show in a documentary, offering a showcase of an emotional, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Stranger Things 5. After the final goodbye, the Duffer Brothers conclude the decade-long series with the epic final chapter of the biggest battle against Vecna.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 13, 2026
The mystery thriller focuses on Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) and their friends, Bree, Pippa, and Wrigley, as they get entangled in a tough situation and face their own secrets and betrayals, which lead their lives into deeper chaos than ever.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: January 12, 2026
The 83rd Golden Globes is an award ceremony with immense glamour, big stars, and exciting wins. It celebrates the best in films and television from the past year, while promising a night full of remarkable moments, unforgettable speeches, the iconic red carpet fashion, and strong competition among the categories.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 14, 2026
Neeraj Pandey's Indian crime thriller features Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, a sharp customs officer who leads an elite customs unit to tackle international smuggling rings at airports, leading his way to more hidden luxury goods and large syndicates.
Where to watch: Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 14, 2026
Season 2 of an intense thriller shifts from a plan to hijack the subterranean tunnels of Berlin, which puts Sam Nelson, played by Idris Elba, in a difficult situation with a language barrier and fewer familiar faces.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Release Date: January 16, 2026
The Indian Malayalam-language action thriller film, directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, features Mammootty as Stanley Das. It follows a Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan (Vinayakan), who is investigating a series of missing women and murders in early 2000s Kerala. Jayakrishnan teams up with Tamil Nadu officer Stanley Das to track the killer, using his past police experience to stay ahead.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Release Date: January 16, 2026
The funny and sex-comedy movie focuses on three married friends named Amar, Meet, and Prem, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, respectively, who seek thrills and entertainment outside their boring married lives.