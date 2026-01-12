/Adolscence: How many awards did Netflix's limited series bag at Golden Globes 2026?

The Golden Globes 2026 awards event took place at the Beverly Hilton, and several shows and films were nominated. Amongst them, Netflix's limited series Adolescence was also in the run for several categories.
The psychological crime drama series is created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini. It follows the story of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is arrested post the murder of a girl in his school. Each of its episodes was shot in one continuous take. It premiered on March 13, 2025. The show stars Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters, Faye Marsay, Mark Stanley, Christine Tremarco, Owen Cooper, Amelie Pease, Hannah Walters and Jo Hartley, among others.
The show garnered praise for its directing, writing, and cinematography, with special attention paid to its streaming show to place at the top of the Barb Audiences weekly TV ratings. The show received thirteen nominations at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Barantini, in addition to acting wins for Lead Actor (Graham), Supporting Actor (Cooper), and Supporting Actress (Erin Doherty).
Owen Cooper's role in Adolescence led to him bagging the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, making him the youngest male actor to win a Primetime Emmy Award. Cooper also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for the same role.
The show bagged four accolades at the Golden Globes 2026 out of five nominations. The group celebrated the evening with four award wins, for the categories Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film, Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for Stephen Graham, Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Owen Cooper, and Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film for Erin Doherty.