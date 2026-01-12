'This one went to 1': Host Nikki Glaser pays tribute to Rob Reiner at 2026 Golden Globes

The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony was all about historic wins, major snubs, and unforgettable fashion moments. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the awards were attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity. Not a single moment from the ceremony was unmissable, but there was a secret tribute that many viewers may have missed.

At the end of the show, Glaser took the stage wearing a cap, which served as a silent tribute to actor and producer Rob Reiner.

Nikki Glaser paid tribute to Rob Reiner

In December, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home. The couple were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick Reiner.

At Sunday’s ceremony, as Nikki delivered her final speech, she appeared on stage wearing a gorgeous black velvet dress with a silver-embellished neckline. She paired the outfit with a black baseball cap that read “Spinal Tap,” which did not match her attire at all.

This was an apparent reference to Reiner’s 1984 film This Is Spinal Tap.

In Sept 2025, Reiner attended the premiere of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. At the time, he was also wearing a cap with the film’s name on it. She also went on to quote one of the most famous lines shared between Reiner and his co-star Christopher Guest.



"Well, that's our show. This one went to 11," she said.

"Thank you guys for an amazing night, and I hope we found the line between clever and stupid. A good Chalamet to you all, good night!'' she said.

This is not the first time Rob Reiner and his wife have been remembered by friends from the film fraternity. At the Critics' Choice Awards, comedian Chelsey Handler described Rob as “the nicest guy in Hollywood.”

Death of Rob Reiner and his wife: What do we know?

On Dec 14, Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home. It was later revealed that the couple were brutally killed by their son, Nick. In connection with the double homicide, the 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the alleged killings of his parents.