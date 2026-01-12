Golden Globes 2026 red carpet faced fashion judgments. While some outfits seemed heavenly gorgeous, others faced criticism as netizens called them poorly styled or outdated, sparking a discussion on social media.
The Golden Globes 2026 celebrated cinematic excellence. But beyond the celluloid talk, the event captivated fashion aficionados with the best of celebrity fashion. While some celebrities have always managed to win hearts with their sartorial choices, others disappointed with their looks. As the night wraps up, let's take a look at a few stars whose outfits failed to impress.
The actress was wearing a long-sleeve gray-brown Giorgio Armani Privé gown, adorned with pearls. However, what made her dress land in this list was the pearls, which only made her dress look dull and outdated. The dress seemed unflattering, making her look all washed out.
Brittany Snow's gown did not impress fashion critics. The actress's dress resembled a light bulb or a lamp because of its oversized bottom and poor fit. Overall, her appearance was uninspiring and bizarre for such a prestigious event.
Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix's acclaimed series Wednesday, was seen in an all-black two-piece gown featuring a high turtleneck with black fringe epaulette sleeves. The look was not up to mark and one of the least impressive appearances of the night.
Selena Gomez's look also made the list of worst dressed. Her white feathered waist dropped, and the full-length Chanel gown did not fascinate critics or viewers, as it was something that we had seen several times at award events, making it outdated
Emma Stone’s butter-yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece was bold but bizarrely out of fashion. This choice was seen as a misstep for Stone at such a formal event. The midriff-baring crop top and skirt combination felt too casual and incomplete for the event.
Zoey Deutch's red carpet choice also landed her on the worst-dressed lists. Her black-and-white gown was seen as poorly fitted, giving the feeling that the dress was designed for someone else. The beading and contrasting elements created a sloppy look with bad structure, making the outfit appear shapeless and awkward.
Despite building a vast reputation as a style icon, Meester’s Golden Globe outfit was underwhelming. The strapless gown, featuring a yellow neckline, did not catch the eyes at the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2026. While some may have found her dress suitable for the occasion, others felt the mismatched details lost the elegance.