LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Golden Globes 2026: A Look at the Worst-Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

From look at the worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet- From Jenna Ortega to Emma Stone

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 13:09 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 13:16 IST

Golden Globes 2026 red carpet faced fashion judgments. While some outfits seemed heavenly gorgeous, others faced criticism as netizens called them poorly styled or outdated, sparking a discussion on social media. 

Worst-Dressed Celebrities
1 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Worst-Dressed Celebrities

The Golden Globes 2026 celebrated cinematic excellence. But beyond the celluloid talk, the event captivated fashion aficionados with the best of celebrity fashion. While some celebrities have always managed to win hearts with their sartorial choices, others disappointed with their looks. As the night wraps up, let's take a look at a few stars whose outfits failed to impress.

Ginnifer Goodwin
2 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Ginnifer Goodwin

The actress was wearing a long-sleeve gray-brown Giorgio Armani Privé gown, adorned with pearls. However, what made her dress land in this list was the pearls, which only made her dress look dull and outdated. The dress seemed unflattering, making her look all washed out.

Brittany Snow
3 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow's gown did not impress fashion critics. The actress's dress resembled a light bulb or a lamp because of its oversized bottom and poor fit. Overall, her appearance was uninspiring and bizarre for such a prestigious event.

Jenna Ortega
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix's acclaimed series Wednesday, was seen in an all-black two-piece gown featuring a high turtleneck with black fringe epaulette sleeves. The look was not up to mark and one of the least impressive appearances of the night.

Selena Gomez
5 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's look also made the list of worst dressed. Her white feathered waist dropped, and the full-length Chanel gown did not fascinate critics or viewers, as it was something that we had seen several times at award events, making it outdated

Emma Stone
6 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Emma Stone

Emma Stone’s butter-yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece was bold but bizarrely out of fashion. This choice was seen as a misstep for Stone at such a formal event. The midriff-baring crop top and skirt combination felt too casual and incomplete for the event.

Zoey Deutch
7 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch's red carpet choice also landed her on the worst-dressed lists. Her black-and-white gown was seen as poorly fitted, giving the feeling that the dress was designed for someone else. The beading and contrasting elements created a sloppy look with bad structure, making the outfit appear shapeless and awkward.

Leighton Meester
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

Leighton Meester

Despite building a vast reputation as a style icon, Meester’s Golden Globe outfit was underwhelming. The strapless gown, featuring a yellow neckline, did not catch the eyes at the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2026. While some may have found her dress suitable for the occasion, others felt the mismatched details lost the elegance.

Trending Photo

From look at the worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet- From Jenna Ortega to Emma Stone
8

From look at the worst-dressed celebrities on the red carpet- From Jenna Ortega to Emma Stone

Meet 5 players with most international runs; Kohli closes in on Sachin
5

Meet 5 players with most international runs; Kohli closes in on Sachin

Teams with most successful 300-plus run chases in ODIs; check where Team India ranks
5

Teams with most successful 300-plus run chases in ODIs; check where Team India ranks

Scientists stumble upon fastest-spinning asteroid moving at dizzying speed
7

Scientists stumble upon fastest-spinning asteroid moving at dizzying speed

‘Hundreds more’ agents in Minneapolis? Trump administration doubles down after fatal ICE shooting sparks nationwide protests
10

‘Hundreds more’ agents in Minneapolis? Trump administration doubles down after fatal ICE shooting sparks nationwide protests