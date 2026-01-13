/Who was Proloy Chaki? Bangladeshi Hindu singer, Awami League leader dies in police custody

Bangladeshi Hindu singer and senior Awami League functionary Proloy Chaki died in police custody on Sunday night, leading to outrage on social media over political repression and minority safety in Bangladesh amid ongoing unrest. Reportedly, the authorities have called his death "natural," his family alleges negligence and denial of timely medical care.

Chaki was undergoing treatment

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 60-year-old singer was lodged at Pabna District Jail and was undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital before his death. The incident comes to light amid the arrests of Awami League leaders and an increase in violence targeting religious minorities post the 2024 student-led anti-discrimination movement that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Arrest linked to 2024 protest

Chaki, the cultural affairs secretary of the Awami League’s Pabna district unit, was reportedly shown as arrested in connection with a blast case linked to the 2024 protest movement, after police picked him up from his residence in Dilalpur, Pabna, on December 16.

As per his family, Chaki was allegedly arrested despite not being named in any case at the time, and this occurred during a nationwide crackdown on Awami League leaders and supporters after Sheikh Hasina went into exile in India.

Authorities claim death was natural

Pabna District Jail Superintendent Md Omar Faruk reportedly stated that the singer was suffering from multiple health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. "He suffered a cardiac arrest and was first taken to Pabna Sadar Hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday night, where he died around 9 pm on Sunday," he said.

Adding that his death was natural, prison authorities have rejected claims that there was any lapse in medical care.

Also Read: Idan Amedi returns to frontline duty two years after being wounded in Gaza

Family alleges negligence

On the other hand, the leader's son, Sony Chaki, alleges that jail authorities failed to provide his father adequate and timely medical attention. "My father had long-standing diabetes and heart disease. His condition worsened in jail, but the authorities did not officially inform us. We rushed to the hospital after hearing about it from others, but he did not receive proper treatment, which led to his death," he said.

The family also claimed that they had to intervene personally for the singer to be admitted to the hospital.

Who was Proloy Chaki?