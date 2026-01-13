/Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi starrer opens with THIS much

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, released on January 12, 2026. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy had mixed reviews from the critics, but the film received a good response from the audience. Fans loved Chiranjeevi’s comic timing, leading to an ideal start at the box office.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu collected Rs 28.50 crore net in India on its first day of release. Additionally, the film had already earned Rs 8.60 crore from paid preview shows held on January 11. This makes its total domestic collection to Rs 37.10 crore net within the first day.

With these numbers, the Chiranjeevi-starrer has crossed the opening-day collection of Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar, which reportedly earned Rs 28 crore. However, it did not overcome Prabhas's The Raja Saab, which earned over Rs 53 crore net in India on Day 1, including previews. Pawan Kalyan’s OG continues to hold the record of the biggest Telugu opener of last year with Rs 84 crore.

Reportedly, early estimates show that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has grossed around Rs 84 crore worldwide, with good response to paid premieres in India and North America.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela. The film is headlined by Chiranjeevi and also stars Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. Audiences also loved the extended cameo of Venkatesh.