/Hema Malini opens up about her bond with Sunny Deol; reveals why she hasn’t watched Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis

Hema Malini has finally broken her silence on the speculation around her relationship with Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The veteran actor also revealed why she hasn't watched her late husband's final film, Ikkis.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. The legendary actor had age-related health issues. In his last film, Ikkis, he played the role of the father of war hero Arun Kheterpal, which was released on January 1, 2026.

Hema Malini on her bond with Sunny Deol

After the death of Dharmendra, several reports on social media questioned her relationship with the late actor's family from his first marriage. The speculations began when Hema Malini held a separate prayer meet. Addressing these rumours, she told Indian Express that she is very close to them.

"It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip. Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I? It’s my life, our personal life," she said. "We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That’s it. I don’t have anything more to say about this. I don’t know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use others’ grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer such speculation."

A museum in Dharmendra's memory

The actress also revealed that Sunny Deol is planning to build a museum in Dharmendra's memory. "That’s what Sunny is planning. So he will do it. We will consult and do it. He will tell me whatever he does; he tells me."

Talking about her life after Dharmendra's death, she said, “We were together for 57 years. I can’t imagine a life without him; I miss him every minute. It’s not that we were together all the time. I feel sad without him. When will I meet him again?”

Hema Malini on Dharmendra's last film

Hema Malini also explained why she hasn't watched Ikkis yet. "I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now; it will be too overwhelming. That’s what my daughters are also saying. Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing."