/Jana Nayagan legal row: Producers of Vijay's final film move to the Supreme Court against certification stay

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has recently been gaining headlines due to the delay in its release. Amid the ongoing row over the film’s certification, the producers of the political action thriller have moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the Madras High Court’s decision to stay the Jana Nayagan's certification.

KVN Productions LLP files a plea

As per India Today reports, on Monday, KVN Productions filed the plea asking to overturn the order passed on January 9 by a Division Bench of the Madras High Court. The order stated to put the earlier single-judge directive on hold, which asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to the film. Reportedly, the producers are seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court.

What is the matter?

The legal battle began after the CBFC withheld certification for Jana Nayagan, citing issues over the use of armed forces-related emblems. Later, the film was reportedly referred to a revising committee. Unhappy with the delay, the producers moved to the Madras High Court, where initially the decision was ruled in favour of KVN Productions.

However, just hours later, on January 9, a Division Bench stayed in the single-judge order following the CBFC appeal. The bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan also called out the filmmakers for announcing a release date without securing certification.

The next hearing is reportedly scheduled for January 21.

The producers’ plea before the apex court challenges the interim stay, claiming that the High Court division bench erred in freezing the certification even though the CBFC’s own examining committee had allegedly recommended a U/A 16+ certificate after a few cuts.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, it is said to be Vijay's last film before his full-fledged entry into politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The film was scheduled to be released on January 9 and has reportedly earned over ₹50 crore in global advance bookings.