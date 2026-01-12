/Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu X review: Chiranjeevi starrer earns praises from netizens, call it 'unlimited entertainment'

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is back on the big screen with the film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film was released in cinemas today, i.e., on January 12, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa and Venkatesh, among others. With the film released today, let's delve in to know what verdict netizens gave.

Netizens' reaction to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Post the release of the film, several fans took to social media platforms to give their views about the film. One user wrote, "Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is blockbuster cinema. unlimited entertainment throughout the film. Never a dull moment. the best thing about the film is boss and his charisma. boss sir made everyone watching the film time travel..witness the vintage boss of 2000s. Venky mama lit the screen with his cameo. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru."

Another user wrote, "Megastar Chiranjeevi commands the screen in style in #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru with his flawless comedy timing and strong screen presence. Anil Ravipudi showcases and utilizes his hero effectively. While a greater focus on the overall screenplay could have elevated the film further, it still keeps the audience engaged throughout with enough fun moments."

"#MSVPGReview –A Thoroughly Entertaining Comedy with Strong Writing..! (3.5/5). #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru is a perfect Sankranthi family entertainer Comedy works really well, Chiranjeevi Garu shines with a superb performance, and Venkatesh Garu’s role is a big plus", wrote the third user.

All about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The comedy entertainer film helmed by Anil Ravipudi is presented by Smt Archana; the film is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments. The film features Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Upcoming project of Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in the Telugu-language fantasy action film Vishambhara. It is written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta and produced by UV Creations and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. The film's music is composed by M.M. Keeravani. Initially, the film was scheduled for release on 10 January 2025, coinciding with Sankranti, but it was later postponed. There is no official confirmation from the makers about the new release date.

